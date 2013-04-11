Top Stories: Wild U.S. Weather; North Korea's Strategy Of Belligerence?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'He Saved Hundreds': Army Chaplain To Get Medal Of Honor

-- Wild Weather Warning: Tornadoes, Heavy Snows, High Winds

-- Will North Korea Claim Victory And Stand Down?

And here are more early headlines:

-- "U.S. Senate Poised For First Votes On Gun Control." ( CBS)

-- "3 Japanese Carmakers Recall Millions Of Autos Over Faulty Airbags." ( USA Today)

-- "Britain Beefs Up Security Ahead Of Thatcher Funeral." ( CNN)

-- "Senate Confirms Jewell As Next Interior Secretary." ( Politico)

-- "Report: March Home Foreclosures Drop To Lowest Level In Five Years." ( AP)

-- "World Shifting Away From Use Of Death Penalty, Says Human Rights Group." ( Amnesty International)

-- "Man Says Zombies Led Him To Flee In Stolen Tractor Trailer." ( Huffington Post)

