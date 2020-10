Top Stories: Kerry In South Korea; Brawling Dodger Pitcher Breaks Collarbone

Good Friday morning, here are our early headlines:

Kerry Warns North Korea, But Holds Out Hope For Diplomacy.

Dodgers' $147 Million Ace Greinke Breaks Collarbone In Brawl.

And here are more early headlines:

Deadly Spring Storm Exits Midwest, Heads South. ( AP)

Authorities Intercept Suspicious Package Addressed To Controversial Arizona Sheriff. ( Arizona Republic)

Bankruptcy Judge Rejects $20 Million Severance For American Airlines CEO. ( Dallas Morning News)

NASDAQ Cuts Its CEO's Bonus Over Bungled Facebook IPO. ( Reuters)

Venezuelans To Vote On Sunday For Chavez Successor. ( Bloomberg)

Bailed Out Cyprus To Ask For Fresh Financial Help. ( BBC)

Early American Christian Hymnal Could Fetch $30 Million At Auction. ( Christian Post)

Seaweed Latte, Bacon Coffee Featured At National Barista Competition. ( CBS)

At Masters Tournament, 14-Year-Old Golfer Plays Beyond His Years. ( ESPN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.