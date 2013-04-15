Fund Manager David Tepper Leads 'Rich List'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with billion-dollar paychecks.

INSKEEP: Institutional Investor's Alpha, a publication focusing on hedge funds, releases its annual Rich List today.

And that list estimates the world's top 25 fund managers who earned a combined $14.4 billion last year - which is down slightly from the year before.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Topping this list is David Tepper, who took home an estimated $2.2 billion in 2012. Now let's put that in perspective. That's more than one hundred times the salary of Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein, the highest paid banking CEO.

INSKEEP: Now Mr. Tepper's Appaloosa Management earned his clients an average of 30 percent returns in their investments - well above the six percent average of the stock market. Most hedge funds failed to hit that level last year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.