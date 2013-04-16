Top Stories: Boston Bombing Aftermath; NPR.org Hacked; Iran Quake

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Marathon Explosions: Latest Developments.

-- NPR.org Hacked; 'Syrian Electronic Army' Takes Credit.

-- Strong Earthquake Shakes Iran, Near Pakistan Border.

And here are more early headlines:

"At Least 5 Earthquakes Rock Oklahoma; No Injuries Reported." ( The Oklahoman)

"Report: Non-Partisan Panel Finds U.S. Practiced Torture After Sept. 11." ( )

"Memorials Planned On Sixth Anniversary Of Virginia Tech Shootings." ( Virginian-Pilot)

"Facing Charges, Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf Is Disqualified From National Elections." ( BBC)

"Police Allege Former Texas Official Linked To Threatening Email 1 Day After Murders Of Texas D.A., Wife." ( AP)

"Scientists Investigate Giant Snails Infesting Southern Florida." ( Ocala.com)

"Actor Frank Bank Dies; Played "Lumpy Rutherford" On Leave It To Beaver." ( People)

