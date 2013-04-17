KLM Offers An Out Of This World Trip
And today's last word in business is: out of this world - which is where the Dutch airline KLM will send two lucky customers at the start of next year -space, the final frontier.
OK. To win the space journey, contestants have to correctly guess how far up a high-altitude balloon can make it before popping. Piece of cake - I know that's what you're thinking, right? Guesses submitted on KLM's website will be tested on April 22nd, when the company releases a balloon in the Nevada desert.
INSKEEP: The winners will take flight next January. Now to be clear, they will not rise on a balloon that pops. A feat that would earn you a Darwin Award, but they will go on a commercial spacecraft.
And David, we do know precisely how high that trip will go - 338,000 feet.
GREENE: That's high.
