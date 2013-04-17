Top Stories: Latest In Boston Bombings; Margaret Thatcher Funeral

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Marathon Explosions: Wednesday's Developments.

-- For Thatcher, 'A Great Calm' After A Life Of Controversy.

And here are more early headlines:

"Senator Says Police Have Suspect In Mind In Intercepted Toxic Letter." ( Associated Press)

"Denver Area Getting Socked From Another Snowstorm." ( AccuWeather)

"Illinois Funeral Today For Young U.S. Diplomat Slain In Afghanistan." ( Chicago Tribune)

"Rockets Fired At Southern Israeli City, No Injuries." ( BBC)

"New Zealand Lawmakers Approve Same-Sex Marriage." ( New Zealand Herald)

"NFL Broadcaster Pat Summerall Dies." ( Los Angeles Times)

"Gospel Singer George Beverly Shea Dies, Accompanied Billy Graham." ( Bloomberg)

"Group Seeks Astronaut Applicants For One-Way Mars Mission." ( Space.com)

