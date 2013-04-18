© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

By Mark Memmott
Published April 18, 2013 at 8:45 AM EDT
The scene at a job fair in Manhattan last month.
The scene at a job fair in Manhattan last month.

There were 352,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week, up by 4,000 from the week before, the Employment and Training Administration reports.

The "4-week moving average" that gauges the trend rose by 2,750, to 361,250.

Bloomberg News characterizes the news this way: "The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits was little changed last week, signaling the labor market is stabilizing." Reuters says the report "could further allay fears of a major setback in the labor market recovery."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott