Top Stories: Texas Blast; Boston Investigation

By Mark Memmott
Published April 18, 2013 at 9:31 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast Killed Several, Injured Dozens

-- Boston Marathon Explosions: Thursday's Developments

-- Ricin Suspect Described As Conspiracist, Elvis Impersonator

-- Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

-- Book News: Vast 'Digital Public Library Of America' Opens Today

Other stories making headlines:

-- "North Korea Sets Conditions For Return To Talks." ( The New York Times)

-- "Musharraf Flees Pakistan Court As Judges Order His Arrest." ( The Globe and Mail)

-- "I'm Furious," Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) Writes After Gun Bills Fail In Senate. ( The New York Times)

-- "After Gun Defeat, Where Does Obama Go From Here?" ( Roll Call)

-- "Obama Uses And Loses Political Capital On Gun Control." ( It's All Politics)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
