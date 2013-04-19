The Last Word In Business

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right. Today's last word in business is be careful what you ask for.

The small Indian city of Motihari is not known for much.



So when locals discovered a few years ago that the writer George Orwell was born there, they saw a tourism opportunity. Britain's Telegraph newspaper reports, locals put up a sign outside the birthplace of the author of "1984," "Animal Farm" and other books, and they asked the state government to turn that modest home into a museum.

GREENE: And this year the government agreed - but with a twist. The Orwell home will be turned into a museum for the independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

INSKEEP: Awkward.

GREENE: Locals have protested, but the Gandhi plans are going ahead.

INSKEEP: So it won't be an Orwell museum. But the Telegraph notes it could be worse. The birthplaces of the authors Edith Wharton, Eugene O'Neill and Jack London are now all franchises of Starbucks.

