Cargo Plane Crash In Afghanistan Kills 7

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published April 29, 2013 at 5:43 PM EDT

A civilian cargo plane crashed in Afghanistan, killing all seven crew members, the U.S. military said Monday.

NPR's Tom Bowman is reporting on it for our Newscast team. He says:

"Officials say the crash killed all seven crew members. And there is no word yet on their nationalities.

"Emergency responders are still on the scene of the crash, at the sprawling base north of Kabul. Officials are still trying to determine the reason for the crash but say there's no indication of hostile fire.

"This is the second deadly plane crash in Afghanistan in the past week. On Sunday, a U.S. military surveillance plane crashed in southern Afghanistan, killing all four Air Force personnel onboard. The crash is under investigation, although officials say there was no enemy activity in the area.

"That aircraft, a twin-engine MC-12 Liberty, was operating in Zabul province, about 100 miles north of Kandahar."

