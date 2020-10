RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a scramble for Apple bonds.

MONTAGNE: Apple, yesterday, sold $17 billion worth of bonds - which is a new industry record. Apple issued the bonds to take advantage of low interest rates as it prepares to make a payout of $100 billion to shareholders by 2015. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.