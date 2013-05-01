'Downton Abbey' Expands Into Merchandising

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: "Downton Abbey," it's our last word in business today. The hit PBS program is expanding into the world of merchandise.

CNBC reports the costume drama, set in England a hundred years ago, will soon launch a line of fashion, furniture, wallpaper and beauty products. The show's popularity has already created a boost in sales for items from the era, like gloves, fur capes and old-fashioned sherry.

GREENE: And this whole sales push, it's the kind of income generator we imagine Cousin Matthew would approve of - but not, we suspect, the dowager countess.

