'Warren Is In The House,' Buffett Says As He Joins Twitter

By Mark Memmott
Published May 2, 2013 at 1:03 PM EDT

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor known as the "oracle of Omaha" and renowned for making lots of money for both himself and his Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, joined Twitter on Thursday.

And if you've followed the plain-spoken, sometimes controversial but always able to poke-fun-at-himself Nebraskan's career, you may not be surprised by what he said in his first tweet:

Bill Gates, who like Buffett is both a billionaire and philanthropist, is glad his buddy has joined up:

Buffett, as investors know well, is also famous for his annual letter to shareholders in which he lays out his thinking about the economy and the business world. Perhaps he'll now use Twitter to share his thoughts more often.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
