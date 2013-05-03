© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airlines Raise Fee For Changing Reservations

Published May 3, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with sky-high airline fees.

First United did it, then U.S. Airways followed suit, and now Delta and American say they too are raising the fee for changing a domestic flight reservation to 200 bucks - that is up from 150.

The companies say they incur costs when a customer changes a reservation, and the higher fee compensates for that. Analysts say cancellation and change fees make a big difference on airlines' bottom lines, at a time when many are facing financial difficulties. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.