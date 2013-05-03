Unemployment Rate Down To 7.5 Percent

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 15,000 for the first time ever this morning. The S&P 500 also hit a record high. All of this came just after the release of a positive jobs report. The Labor Department says 165,000 jobs were created in April. Economist have been expecting about 150,000 new jobs last month.

It also turns out job creation in February and March was much stronger than originally reported. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate ticked down to 7.5 percent. That is the lowest it's been since December of 2008.