VIDEO: 'SNL' Tries On Google Glass

You know you've made the big time when Saturday Night Liveparodies your product. On last weekend's show, Fred Armisen demonstrated Google Glass, the all-the-rage wearable computer the tech giant has been testing with the help of volunteers. Let's just say that Armisen, as Weekend Update tech correspondent Randall Meeks, finds a few flaws in the device.

Watch the video. (And maybe plan on adding a neck brace to your future Google Glass purchase order).

