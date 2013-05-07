Top Stories: Kidnapped Women Free; Bombing Suspect Burial Site?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Cry For Help Led To Freedom For Missing Women In Cleveland.

-- Many Offers, But No OK's For Burial Of Boston Bombing Suspect.

And here are more early headlines:

Limo Passenger Contradicts Driver's Story In Burning Car Disaster. ( USA Today)

Defense Secretary Hagel 'Outraged' Over Sexual Assault Charge Against Officer. ( Military.com)

China Cuts Off North Korean Bank Accused Of Financing Weapons Of Mass Destruction. ( Bloomberg)

Philippines Volcano Erupts, Kills At Least Five. ( Manila Bulletin)

S.C. Special Election Today: Sanford Vs. Busch Colbert. ( The Wall Street Journal)

N.J. Gov. Christie Has Weight Loss Surgery. ( Politico)

Ill. GOP Chair Resigns After Backing Same-Sex Marriage. ( Chicago Tribune)

Report: Steve Carell To Make Cameo On 'The Office' Final Episode. ( The Huffington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.