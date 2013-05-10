Missoni Patriarch Dies At 92

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word in business today is a tribute to a father of Italian high fashion. Ottavio Missoni died yesterday at age 92.

Now before he was a fashion mogul, he ran track in the 1948 Olympics - which is where he met his wife, whose family owned a textile mill in northern Italy.

GREENE: And the rest is history. The Missoni brand grew to prominence in the late '60s, with laid-back knitwear covered in rainbow, zigzag patterns. Over the decades, it became a full-fledged, luxury brand empire with fragrances, footwear, even hotels.

INSKEEP: Well-dressed hotels - no doubt. He never stopped running. He even won a gold medal in a track and field event for athletes in their 90s.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.