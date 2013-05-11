Top Stories: Cleveland Kidnapping; Benghazi Emails

Good morning.

As the day gets going, the top stories include:

-- Cleveland Kidnap Victim Michelle Knight Released From Hospital; Thanks Community, Asks For Privacy. ( Plain Dealer)

-- "Emails About Benghazi Put White House On Defensive." ( The New York Times)

-- "IRS's Tea Party Scrutiny Adds To Conservatives' Case Against Obama." ( It's All Politics)

-- "Violence Casts Shadow Over Pakistan's Milestone Election." ( Reuters)

Related: " Will Imran Khan Shake Up Pakistani Politics This Time?" by NPR's Julie McCarthy, who's due to have more on the election later this morning on Weekend Edition Saturday.

-- "Ex-Dictator Convicted Of Genocide In Guatemala." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Astronauts Set For Emergency Spacewalk To Fix Space Station Leak." ( Space.com)

-- Survivor Of Bangladesh Building Collapse "Doing Great." ( Agence France Presse)

-- Retrial Of Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Begins. ( BBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.