4-Year-Old Boy Chosen As Mayor Of Dorset, Minn.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. What the mayor of Dorset, Minnesota lacks in experience he makes up for with youthful enthusiasm. Mayor Bobby Tufts is four years old. He won his seat by having his name picked out of a hat. That's an annual tradition for the small town of 22. Mayor Tufts is celebrated in town as a singer, a dancer, and a fisherman.

At a big fishing event over the weekend, Mayor Bobby Tufts gave this advice: leeches and worms definitely make the best bait.