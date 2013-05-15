© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unsatisfied Fan Uses Tweets To Torment Players

Published May 15, 2013 at 7:45 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a tool for sports fans to torment pro athletes. It's called Twitter. The NBA's New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, falling further behind in their playoff series. Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith took responsibility even though he has a cold. Fans? No sympathy.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A new Twitter account followed each shot he took. It's called Did J.R. Smith Miss? Yeah, said one tweet. Sure did, said the next. Another simply said: I mean, what do you think? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition