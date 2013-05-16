New York Cat Is Finally Reunited With Owner

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's a classic cat-rescued-from-the-tree story - I mean, sort of. Luna is a black-and-white feline who wandered off from his owner in Queens and ended up stuck in a tree. A New York City police officer who came to the rescue got stuck in the tree, too. Cat and man were rescued by the fire department.

Luna's owners saw the rescue on the news, but still couldn't find him. She was finally reunited with Luna last night, three days after that troublemaker ran off. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.