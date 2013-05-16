Top Stories: Deadly Texas Twisters; Suicide Blast In Afghanistan
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Texas Tornado Leaves 6 Dead, Dozens Hurt, Hundreds Homeless.
-- At Least 13 Dead, Including Americans, After Attack In Kabul.
And here are more early headlines:
Turkish Prime Minister To Discuss Syria At White House. ( The Washington Post)
Alaska Volcanoes Continue To Belch Ash. ( Alaska Dispatch)
House, Senate Panels Approve Cuts To Food Stamp Program. ( Reuters)
Arctic Council Admits 6 Nations, Including China. ()
Large Wildfire In Northwestern Wisconsin Destroys Homes. ( The Associated Press)
Bangladesh Evacuates Ahead Of Cyclone. ( Al Jazeera)
Calif. Man Arrested With Explosives, Was "Curious" About Bombs. ( NBC)
Nobody Won The Powerball! It's Now Worth $475 Million! ( AP)
