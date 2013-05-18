Fresh Air Weekend: Gerwig, Baumbach, Dawes And Polley

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interview with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:



Gerwig, Baumbach Poke At Post-College Pangs: In Frances Ha, a 27-year-old (Greta Gerwig) navigates New York City — and the transition from prolonged adolescence to proper adulthood. Gerwig and director Noah Baumbach co-wrote the script; they join Fresh Air's Terry Gross to talk about the project.

Dawes Knows Where It's Been And Where It's Headed: Dawes has just released its third album, Stories Don't End. The band has cited Neil Young and Crosby, Stills & Nash among its influences, but channels them with good humor and confidence that its own distinctiveness will shine through.

A Polley Family Secret, Deftly Pieced Together: In a striking documentary, Sarah Polley turns the camera on her own family. The director and actor, known for films such as Away from Herand The Sweet Hereafter, was teased growing up about not looking like her actor father. At 27, she discovered that it wasn't a joke.

