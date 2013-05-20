Top Stories: Yahoo Buys Tumblr; Latest On IRS Scandal
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Pledging Not To 'Screw It Up,' Yahoo Seals Deal For Tumblr.
-- FBI Agents Killed In Training Accident Worked In Elite Unit.
-- Nation's Midsection Braces For More Severe Storms.
-- Book News: J.K. Rowling Tells 'Harry Potter' Backstories.
Other stories of the morning include:
-- "Obama's Counsel Was Told Of IRS Audit Findings Weeks Ago." ( The Wall Street Journal)
-- "Advocates Struggle To Reach Growing Ranks Of Suburban Poor." ( Morning Edition)
-- "Car Bombs Target Iraq Shiites, Killing 43." ( Reuters)
-- "Afghan Suicide Attack Kills 14, Including Politician." ( GlobalPost)
-- "North Korea Fires Projectile Into Sea For Third Day." ( Yonhap News)
-- Repair Work After Commuter Train Collision Means Messy Morning Commute In Connecticut. ( Stamford Advocate)
-- "Powerball Winner A Welcome Mystery for Zephyrhills, Fla., Residents." ( ABC News)
