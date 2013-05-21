Kids Pitch Business Ideas To Warren Buffett

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: Warren Buffett took time yesterday to listen to kids pitching potential new enterprises. These are kids who competed through Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, a Web and cable series featuring a cartoon Buffett.

Starting early. Thousands of kids competed. Eight of them, ranging from age seven to 16, got to meet Buffett himself and present their ideas - many of which had a social purpose, such as cupcakes for literacy.

INSKEEP: ...included three siblings from Kentucky with an idea Kidtrepreneur Kits. And 10-year-old Matthew Meyer from Ohio, whose idea is for an elastic contraption to help kids learning to write while holding a pen or pencil correctly.

GREENE: I could use that. Each of the winners won $5,000 and 10 shares in Berkshire Hathaway. Mr. Meyer told the Associated Press that those winnings made him rich-ish.

