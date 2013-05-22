Top Stories: Oklahoma Recovery; Weiner For NYC Mayor?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Oklahoma, Rescue Efforts Give Way To Recovery.

-- Anthony Weiner Jumps Into Race To Be NYC Mayor.

And here are more early headlines:

Garcetti Wins L.A. Mayor's Race. ( Los Angeles Times)

Third Night Of Rioting Spreads In Stockholm Suburbs. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Kerry In Jordan To Promote International Conference On Syria.( Bloomberg )

Iran Blocks Rafsanjani, Founder Of The Islamic State, From Presidential Bid.( The Guardian)

North Korea Sends Special Envoy To China. ( Voice of America)

Japanese Climber Aims To Become Oldest Person To Ascend Mt. Everest. ( The Washington Po st)

Fla. Houses Next To Deadly Sinkhole To Be Razed. ( Tampa Bay Times)

You're Pronouncing 'GIF' Wrongly, Says Its Inventor. ()

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.