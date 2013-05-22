Top Stories: Oklahoma Recovery; Weiner For NYC Mayor?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Oklahoma, Rescue Efforts Give Way To Recovery.
-- Anthony Weiner Jumps Into Race To Be NYC Mayor.
And here are more early headlines:
Garcetti Wins L.A. Mayor's Race. ( Los Angeles Times)
Third Night Of Rioting Spreads In Stockholm Suburbs. ( The Wall Street Journal)
Kerry In Jordan To Promote International Conference On Syria.( Bloomberg )
Iran Blocks Rafsanjani, Founder Of The Islamic State, From Presidential Bid.( The Guardian)
North Korea Sends Special Envoy To China. ( Voice of America)
Japanese Climber Aims To Become Oldest Person To Ascend Mt. Everest. ( The Washington Po st)
Fla. Houses Next To Deadly Sinkhole To Be Razed. ( Tampa Bay Times)
You're Pronouncing 'GIF' Wrongly, Says Its Inventor. ()
