Fresh Air Weekend: Soderbergh, Sarah Vaughan, Julianne Moore

Soderbergh's Liberace, 'Behind the Candelabra':In his new HBO film, the acclaimed director examines the five-year relationship between the flamboyant entertainer and Scott Thorson, who was 40 years Liberace's junior and still a teenager when they met. Michael Douglas plays Liberace and Matt Damon plays Thorson.

Sarah Vaughan: A New Box Set Revels In Glorious Imperfections: Divine: The Jazz Albums, 1954-1958 packs four CDs with Vaughan's music, recorded live or in the studio with bands big and small. Two live albums from Chicago nightclubs are standouts, partly when a performance threatens to slide off the rails.

Julianne Moore, Relishing Complicated Characters:In What Maisie Knew, Moore plays a troubled rock star who might initially seem like a rotten person, but Moore's performance humanizes the character, highlighting her human frailties — something Moore has done in many parts .



