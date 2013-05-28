New York's Bike Share Program Off To A Bumpy Start

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. After much anticipation, New York City has kicked off its bike share program. Riders can pick up a bike, take a ride and return it to a different spot. So far it's been a bumpy ride. About a hundred keys that members use to unlock bikes were lost in the mail. And, as workers were loading the $825 bikes in for the first day of service this week, someone snagged one and rode off.

We presume it was a thief though maybe someone just angry he hadn't received his key. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.