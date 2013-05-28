© 2020 WFAE
VIDEO: Derailment Near Baltimore Causes Huge Explosion

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 28, 2013 at 5:39 PM EDT
Mark Paugh carries his 15-month-old son Ryan as they watch smoke from a train derailment in White Marsh, Md. on Tuesday.
The good news first: No deaths have been reported in a train derailment near Baltimore, Md., this afternoon.

But many people miles away from the place where a 15-car train hit a commercial truck were surprised by a huge explosion that shattered windows and rocked businesses and homes. A few videos were posted on YouTube, but the AP has the only one we saw that isn't laced with expletives:

The Baltimore Sun reports that the plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from downtown Baltimore. Luckily, the paper reports, the train wasn't carrying anything toxic.

The Sun adds:

"Still, a 20-block area around the accident was evacuated.

"'The evacuation would be much more significant if there were toxic chemicals,' said Baltimore County Fire Chief John J. Hohman. He said he expected the fire to burn into the night, and firefighters were huddling with CSX officials about how best to attack the blaze."

Two people on the train were not injured and the person driving the truck was taken to a hospital where they remain in stable condition.

