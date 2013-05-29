Larry King Signs Up With The Russians

Larry King, who signed off from CNN in December 2010, has signed on with the English-language arm of RT, the Russian TV channel that aims to cover "the major issues of our time for viewers wishing to question more and delivers stories often missed by the mainstream media."

According to RT, King will "host a mold-breaking political talk show" — Politics with Larry King — starting in June. The network will also broadcast his Larry King Now program, which has been streaming online at and .

The 79-year-old King says in RT's announcement that he is "thrilled at the opportunity to talk politics with some of the most influential people in Washington and around the country."

There's no word about whether he'll be taking calls on the air — perhaps sometimes from this St. Petersburg, not this one?

