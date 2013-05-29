New York A Capella Group Sings About Business

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And we'll end this hour on a different note. Our last word in business is: Ap cappella.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU AND I")

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

We're hearing the group that bills itself as New York City's all-tech a cappella group. In this video, they're rehearsing Lady Gaga's "You and I." Except in this version, the lyrics lament a different kind of breakup with an investor.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU AND I")

GREENE: OK. The group got this gig singing for the venture capitol firm DFJ Gotham after debuting at the New York Tech Meetup.

MONTAGNE: They started performing together at the tech company Foursquare under the name Fours Acquire. The Wall Street Journal reports that the group tabulates votes on which songs to perform using a spreadsheet.

GREENE: Of course, they do. and the group's current name also has some technology edge. It's pronounced NYC Sharp. But those of you familiar with sheet music Wall Street understand that sharp is actually a hashtag.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

