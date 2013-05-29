Stats Show Home Prices Mark Big Gains

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

House prices went up 10 percent between March of this year and last year. That's according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Index. It's the largest gain in housing prices in seven years, putting prices on average where they were in mid-2003.

The biggest boost went to Phoenix, where housing process were up 22 percent over the previous year. Of the 20 cities that make up the Index, a dozen saw price increases in the double digits. Analysts chalk the increase up to economic recovery and new record low mortgage rates.