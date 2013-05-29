Top Stories: Bachmann Won't Seek Re-Election; Breadwinning Moms

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tea Party Favorite Rep. Michele Bachmann Leaving Congress.

-- Moms Are Now Primary Breadwinners In 40% Of Homes.

-- Cleveland Hero Charles Ramsey Says No Thanks To Free Burgers.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Al-Qaida Branch Furious At Subordinate Who Didn't Turn In Paperwork, Started Rival Group. ( AP)

Suspect Arrested After Weekend Attack On French Soldier. ( CNN)

Israel To End Military Service Exemption For Many Religious Students. ( Reuters)

New Death In France From SARS-Like Virus Triggers Concern At WHO. ( Wall Street Journal)

New Crew Arrives At International Space Station For Six Month Visit. ( BBC)

Facing Pressure From Advertisers, Facebook Changes Policy On Posting Sexual Assault 'Jokes'. ( NBC)

Justice Department Suspends Georgia County Election Over Voting Rights Act. ( WMAZ-TV)

On 60th Anniversary Of First Everest Summit, Nepal Vows Tighter Control Of Climbers. ( Guardian)

