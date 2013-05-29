Top Stories: Bachmann Won't Seek Re-Election; Breadwinning Moms
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Tea Party Favorite Rep. Michele Bachmann Leaving Congress.
-- Moms Are Now Primary Breadwinners In 40% Of Homes.
-- Cleveland Hero Charles Ramsey Says No Thanks To Free Burgers.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Al-Qaida Branch Furious At Subordinate Who Didn't Turn In Paperwork, Started Rival Group. ( AP)
Suspect Arrested After Weekend Attack On French Soldier. ( CNN)
Israel To End Military Service Exemption For Many Religious Students. ( Reuters)
New Death In France From SARS-Like Virus Triggers Concern At WHO. ( Wall Street Journal)
New Crew Arrives At International Space Station For Six Month Visit. ( BBC)
Facing Pressure From Advertisers, Facebook Changes Policy On Posting Sexual Assault 'Jokes'. ( NBC)
Justice Department Suspends Georgia County Election Over Voting Rights Act. ( WMAZ-TV)
On 60th Anniversary Of First Everest Summit, Nepal Vows Tighter Control Of Climbers. ( Guardian)
