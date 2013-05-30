© 2020 WFAE
VIDEO: Miranda Lambert's Tears At 'Healing In The Heartland'

By Mark Memmott
Published May 30, 2013 at 8:16 AM EDT

There were several emotional moments during Wednesday's nationally broadcast "Healing in the Heartland" benefit concert to raise money for victims of the May 20 tornado that devastated Moore, Okla., and nearby communities.

Singing star Miranda Lambert's tears, though, are worth some special attention. NBC News has video showing how she struggled to get through her hit "The House That Built Me." As EW.com PopWatch blogger Annie Barrett wrote early Thursday, after seeing Lambert's performance: "Well, I'm spent."

The United Way of Oklahoma is collecting contributions:

Call 1-800-890-4999 (primary)
Text "REBUILD" to 52000
Visit UnitedWay.org/REBUILD to make an online contribution

President Obama and other federal officials have also suggested sending donations .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
