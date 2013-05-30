VIDEO: Miranda Lambert's Tears At 'Healing In The Heartland'

There were several emotional moments during Wednesday's nationally broadcast "Healing in the Heartland" benefit concert to raise money for victims of the May 20 tornado that devastated Moore, Okla., and nearby communities.

Singing star Miranda Lambert's tears, though, are worth some special attention. NBC News has video showing how she struggled to get through her hit "The House That Built Me." As EW.com PopWatch blogger Annie Barrett wrote early Thursday, after seeing Lambert's performance: "Well, I'm spent."

The United Way of Oklahoma is collecting contributions:

Call 1-800-890-4999 (primary)

Text "REBUILD" to 52000

Visit UnitedWay.org/REBUILD to make an online contribution

President Obama and other federal officials have also suggested sending donations .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.