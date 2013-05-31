Bon Jovi Helps Cash-Strapped Fans In Madrid

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The rock band Bon Jovi recognizes that song is the reality for many cash-strapped fans in Spain, which is deep in recession. So the New Jersey rockers waived their performance fee for an upcoming concert in Madrid. The newspaper El Mundo reports tickets for the show now cost half as much as most of the band's other European shows. And it seems their fans in Madrid are grateful. The concert is completely sold out.

