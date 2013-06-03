Draghi Sees Hope For Eurozone's Economy

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

The president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, says he expects to see a gradual economic recovery in the eurozone nations this year. Speaking in Shanghai yesterday, he acknowledged the region still faces challenges, including record unemployment, but he cited growing European exports and rising regional stock markets as factors indicating better times ahead.