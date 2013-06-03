© 2020 WFAE
Morgue Cooler Attracts Interest On eBay

Published June 3, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's Last Word In Business is, fridge for sale. The seller is New York state, and it comes from a Manhattan psychiatric ward.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

It's a morgue cooler, and it's available on eBay. The listing describes its condition as "good." It is big enough, as the New York Post points out, to hold four cadavers, or nearly 2,000 cans of beer.

MONTAGNE: Apparently, people are interested. There are more than 50 bids, the highest topping $1,500. Bidding ends on Thursday and just to know, all sales are final.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.