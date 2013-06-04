© 2020 WFAE
4 Years Later, General Motors To Return To S&P 500

Published June 4, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

Four years after being kicked out of the Standard & Poor's 500, General Motors returns to the index this week. The Detroit automaker will rejoin both the S&P 100 and 500 indices this Thursday after the stock market closes. GM replaces H.J. Heinz, which will no longer be a publicly traded company.

GM's return is seen as another sign of its financial turnaround since emerging from a 2009 bankruptcy with the help of an almost $50 billion government bailout. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.