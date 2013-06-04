© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: 'Deacon' Jones Dies; IRS Hearings Resume

By Mark Memmott
Published June 4, 2013 at 8:27 AM EDT
The Internal Revenue Service headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Reports: American Woman Gang-Raped In India.

-- VIDEO: Kid's Salute Turns Cymbal Crash Into Symbolic Victory.

-- 'Deacon' Jones, The NFL's Original Sackmaster, Dies.

-- Book News: Neruda's Death? Experts Say The Assassin Didn't Do It.

Other news:

-- Congress To Hear From Six Conservative Groups About Targeting. ( House Ways and Means Committee)

-- In Southern California, "Powerhouse Fire's Twisting Path Tests Firefighters." ( Los Angeles Times)

-- Flooding In Missouri Forces Evacuations Around St. Louis And St. Charles. ( St. Louis Public Radio)

-- "Obama To Fill Influential Circuit Court Vacancies Tuesday." ( The Hill)

-- "Turkey Girds For Further Protests." ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- Murder Trial Of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius Delayed To Aug. 19. ( South Africa's News 24)

-- Miami Heat To Face San Antonio Spurs In NBA Finals. ( ESPN.com)

