Top Stories: 'Deacon' Jones Dies; IRS Hearings Resume
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Reports: American Woman Gang-Raped In India.
-- VIDEO: Kid's Salute Turns Cymbal Crash Into Symbolic Victory.
-- 'Deacon' Jones, The NFL's Original Sackmaster, Dies.
-- Book News: Neruda's Death? Experts Say The Assassin Didn't Do It.
Other news:
-- Congress To Hear From Six Conservative Groups About Targeting. ( House Ways and Means Committee)
-- In Southern California, "Powerhouse Fire's Twisting Path Tests Firefighters." ( Los Angeles Times)
-- Flooding In Missouri Forces Evacuations Around St. Louis And St. Charles. ( St. Louis Public Radio)
-- "Obama To Fill Influential Circuit Court Vacancies Tuesday." ( The Hill)
-- "Turkey Girds For Further Protests." ( The Wall Street Journal)
-- Murder Trial Of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius Delayed To Aug. 19. ( South Africa's News 24)
-- Miami Heat To Face San Antonio Spurs In NBA Finals. ( ESPN.com)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.