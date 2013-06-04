Why Use Bread When Doughnuts Make A Good Sandwich?

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. This Friday is National Doughnut Day. And what goes better with doughnuts than bacon? That's the idea behind Dunkin' Donuts latest creation. It's the bacon, egg and glazed doughnut sandwich. The glazed doughnuts, you see, is the bread. Sounds decadent, but at 360 calories, it's less so than the chain's healthier-minded turkey sausage sandwich.