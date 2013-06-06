Christie Names N.J. Attorney General To Be Interim Senator

New Jersey Attorney General Jeffrey Chiesa is going to be New Jersey's interim senator — filling the seat vacated Monday by the death of Democrat Frank Lautenberg.

Gov. Chris Christie announced Thursday afternoon that he was appointing his fellow Republican to serve in the Senate until just after the state's Oct. 16 special election.

Christie told reporters that Chiesa will move into his new job on Monday. Chiesa will not be running in the upcoming election, Christie said.

Chiesa became his state's attorney general in January 2012. Prior to that, he was Christie's chief counsel.

