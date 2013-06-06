Jack White Saves Detroit Theater From Foreclosure

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre was headed to foreclosure until an anonymous donor paid $142,000 in back taxes.

That donor is now revealed: former White Stripes singer Jack White. He has performed there nine times and hung out there as a kid. His mom was an usher. Now they're renaming the temple's theatre after him.

