Top Stories: U.S. Collects Phone Records: Lung Transplant Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Spy Agency's Collection Of Phone Records Reopens Controversy.

-- Judge Gives Girl Who Needs New Lungs A 'Fighting Chance.'

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Andrea Heads For Northern Florida. ( National Hurricane Center)

Contractor In Deadly Philadelphia Building Collapse Has Criminal Record. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)

Several Dead In Central European Flooding. ( Deutsche Welle)

North And South Korea To Discuss Reopening Border Industrial Park. ( Bloomberg)

Report: Syrian Forces Take Back U.N. Crossing In Golan Heights. ( BBC)

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Suu Kyi Wants To Run For Myanmar Presidency. ( CNN)

House Panel Votes To Curtail Military Officials' Powers In Sex Assault Cases. ( Reuters)

Ceremonies Underway For 69th D-Day Anniversary In France. ( The Associated Press)

Miss World Contestants Won't Wear Bikinis In 2013 Indonesia Pageant. (AFP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.