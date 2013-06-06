© 2020 WFAE
VIDEO: Michelle Obama's Face-To-Face With A Heckler

By Mark Memmott
Published June 6, 2013 at 10:16 AM EDT

CNN has video that lets you see and hear some of what it was like Tuesday night when first lady Michelle Obama confronted a heckler who had interrupted her during a Democratic fundraiser at a home in Washington, D.C.

The news network says it got the clip from , a group that advocates for lesbians and gays. It was a GetEQUAL activist who interrupted the first lady.

Related coverage:

-- The First Lady, A Heckler And Public Dissent. ( Code Switch)

-- The Reaction To Michelle Obama's Reaction To A Heckler. ( All Things Considered)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
