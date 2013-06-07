© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Privacy Questions Mount; Latest Jobless Numbers

By Korva Coleman
Published June 7, 2013 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Profound Questions About Privacy' Follow Latest Revelations.

-- What Will Jobs Report Say? Slow Growth Is Best Bet.

-- Spurs Beat The Heat In Game 1 Of NBA Finals.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Discuss Hacking At California Summit With Chinese Premier. ( Reuters)

Tropical Storm Andrea Trekking North Along Atlantic Coast. ( CNN)

Turkish Prime Minister Wants Anti-Government Protests To Stop. ( VOA)

India Arrests Three Men In Connection With Rape Of American Tourist. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Florida Hearing On 911 Data Continues In Zimmerman Murder Case. ( WTVJ-TV)

Huge Farm Bill Passes Key Senate Test Vote. ( Politico)

Francis: "I Didn't Want To Be Pope". ( The Associated Press)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman