Billionaire Saudi Prince Sues 'Forbes'

And our last word in business today is: Billionaire undervalued.

Saudi prince and conspicuous billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal is suing Forbes magazine in a London court.

Forbes' annual list of the world's wealthiest people estimates bin Talal's fortune at $20 billion. But the prince says the magazine publicly shortchanged him by nearly $10 billion.

WERTHEIMER: Bin Talal, who is a part owner of Citibank, News Corps and Twitter, accuses the money magazine of bias against Middle Eastern businesses - a compliant he's made in the past. The prince showed up in the 26th spot on the Forbes' list, tied with two others.

MONTAGNE: By prince's count, he says should be 10th on the list, beating out French business billionaire Bernard Arnault - who only has $29 billion to his name.

