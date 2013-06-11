Estate On Palm Beach's Billionaire Row Sells For A Bargain

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Speaking of building, our last word in business today comes from the Florida real estate market - and the word is: deep discount.

Florida's housing market is picking up in places, but a home in Palm Beach just sold for 40 percent less than the asking price. Then again, it was one of the state's priciest listings.

MONTAGNE: The 20,000 square foot home was originally on the market for $74 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, it sold on Friday for a mere $42 million.

WERTHEIMER: The nine bedroom French chateau-style estate is located in an area known as Billionaire's Row. So I guess you could call the deal a Billionaire's Bargain.

