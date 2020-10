LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Lululemon announced yesterday that chief executive Christine Day will step down once a replacement is found. This comes after an embarrassing year for the company, which makes fashionable yoga-wear. This spring, it was forced to recall excessively see-through pants. The company says the recall could cost up to $40 million. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.