© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Now He Tells Us: 'Tang Sucks,' Says Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin

By Mark Memmott
Published June 13, 2013 at 9:51 AM EDT
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Hey, we were told in the '60s that we'd grow up to be astronauts if we drank Tang and that our heroes loved it!

But the second man on the moon — Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin — says "Tang sucks."

TMZ.com broke the news that Aldrin let loose with his real opinion during taping of Spike TV's Guys Choice awards, which airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

And now Aldrin is tweeting this:

"Want to know what I think of # tang? Watch the #guyschoice on @SpikeTV. I'm awarding Felix Baumgartner the #mankind award!"

OK, what does everyone else think?

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott